Simmons Bank Sells 37 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 9.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank owned about 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $111,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,023.56. 188,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,085. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,021.39. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,391,813. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

