Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. 213,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,820. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

