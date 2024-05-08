Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned about 1.40% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 10,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,617. The company has a market capitalization of $619.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.