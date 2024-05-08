Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,339. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

