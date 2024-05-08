Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
Kenvue Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,737,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Kenvue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
