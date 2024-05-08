Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,296 Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUSA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,152 shares. The firm has a market cap of $501.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

