The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Acquires $114,000.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 2,533,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Macerich by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

