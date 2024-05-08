iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 5,167,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,894,946. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

