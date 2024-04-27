BMO Capital Markets Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$39.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.75.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.72. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$806.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

