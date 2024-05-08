Centric Wealth Management Takes $3.33 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 5,186,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,592,620. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

