Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 24,330,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,361,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

