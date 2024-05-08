Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,560. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

