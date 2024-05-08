DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DV traded down $12.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,052,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

