Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.71. 254,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,172. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

