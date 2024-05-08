AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 million-$27.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.3 million.
AXT Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 343,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,851. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.28.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.