PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,612,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 396,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,956 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 2,268,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

