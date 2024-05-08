Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Steven C. Fletcher Purchases 1,000 Shares

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Fletcher purchased 1,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $12,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE LEE traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

