Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Park City Group stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $295.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

