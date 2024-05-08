Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.91. 28,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

