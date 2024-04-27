Financial Analysis: Lotus Technology (LOT) vs. Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 670 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 122 568 886 14 2.50

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.57%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.69% -44.65% 0.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -12.17 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.12 billion -$58.19 million 56.39

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lotus Technology rivals beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.