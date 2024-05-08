Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $533.35. 778,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

