Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. 868,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

