Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $5,298,300.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORCL traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $117.39. 4,635,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,177. The company has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

