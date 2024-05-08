Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.41. 3,213,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,185. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.64 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.38. The company has a market cap of $430.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

