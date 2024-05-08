Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 972,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

