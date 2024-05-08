STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05 to $9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.5% yr/yr or $5.473 billion to $5.524 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. The company had a trading volume of 938,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,992. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.