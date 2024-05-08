STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05 to $9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.5% yr/yr or $5.473 billion to $5.524 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of STE traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. The company had a trading volume of 938,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,992. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.60.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
