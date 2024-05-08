OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Sells 19,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OMF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 932,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,631. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,638,000 after buying an additional 125,032 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

