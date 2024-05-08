Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.39 and last traded at $81.66. 814,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,122,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

