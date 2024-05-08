Sheri Rhodes Sells 13,319 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 391,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,343. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

