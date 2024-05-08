Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,013 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,465. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

