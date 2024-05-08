Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Plans Dividend of $2.07

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 2.0742 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69.

Teleperformance Stock Down 0.3 %

TLPFY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. 24,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

