Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Plans Dividend of $2.07

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 2.0742 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69.
Teleperformance Stock Down 0.3 %
TLPFY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. 24,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $89.10.
