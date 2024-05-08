Coloplast A/S Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 24,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $953.60 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 43.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.