Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of Mapfre stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.