Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
