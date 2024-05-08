Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.92. 4,672,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,896. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.