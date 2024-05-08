Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 2,782,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,120. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

