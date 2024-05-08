4,761 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,299. The company has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

