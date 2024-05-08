Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,796,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,799,000.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.68. 260,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,110. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

