Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,251. The company has a market cap of $384.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

