Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Sells 26,930 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 382,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,654. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

