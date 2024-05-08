Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,993,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

