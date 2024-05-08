Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $13.95 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000. CBRE Group makes up about 2.0% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE remained flat at $86.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,249,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,607. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

