Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 3,918,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

