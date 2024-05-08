Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 15871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Specifically, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,221.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 15.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

