IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of IQEPF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

