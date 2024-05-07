Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $236,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 1,037,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,605. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.