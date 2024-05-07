DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,950. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

