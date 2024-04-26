Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.29. Approximately 1,189,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,299,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$500.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of C$72.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

