NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head to Head Analysis

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 15.21% 13.86% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $197.51 million 3.06 $30.06 million $2.19 20.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats NextPlay Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

