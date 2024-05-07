Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

