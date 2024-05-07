Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBNK
Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Territorial Bancorp
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.